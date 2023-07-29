According to several reports in Spain, Real Sociedad are interested in signing Donny van de Beek on loan from Manchester United.
David Silva recently suffered a cruciate ligament injury which has forced him to retire, leading Real Sociedad to look for a replacement.
According to Nocias de Gipuzkoa and Fabrizio Romano, Real Sociedad sees Donny van de Beek as an ideal replacement. A loan move with an option to buy could be negotiated with Manchester United.
Van de Beek joined Manchester United from Ajax back in 2020 but he has been unable to impress in the Premier League, while also suffering injuries. A move to La Liga could revitalise the former Ajax star’s career.