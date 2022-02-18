Donny van de Beek is relishing the chance to prove himself with Everton after a difficult spell with Manchester United.
Van de Beek gained praise for his performance in Everton’s 3-0 victory over Leeds United last weekend, in what was his first start for his new side since joining on loan from Manchester United.
Speaking to Sky Sports, Van de Beek said he is feeling good about his move to Everton, “A new environment, new teammates, a new coach it’s a new start. This gives me a lot of new energy.”
Van de Beek and Everton have the same motivation, “If you look at the score: Everton wants to move up and I want that as a player too. I want to go again, show what I can do. I think this combination is a good one.”