Donny van de Beek was unveiled to the press as a new Eintracht Frankfurt player on Wednesday.
After a disappointing time with Manchester United, Van de Beek is now looking to get his career back on track in the Bundesliga.
The midfielder has joined Eintracht Frankfurt on a loan deal but there is an option to make it permanent in the summer.
According to Voetbal International, Van de Beek said at his unveiling about his first days at the club, “It’s a good team with good players, nice people too. I had some good conversations with the other guys. So I am happy and looking forward to it.”
On why he chose Frankfurt, Van de Beek added, ‘It’s a big club. The way they want to play was also important to me. I had a good and positive conversation with the coach and how he sees the game. That convinced me, I have a good feeling about it. You have to follow that feeling.”