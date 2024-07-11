Girona FC have confirmed the signing of both Donny van de Beek and Gabriel Misehouy.
Misehouy was the first Dutchman announced by Girona on Wednesday after he signed a four-year contract.
The talented attacking midfielder has been considered one of Ajax’s top talents for years but he was exiled last season after refusing to sign a new deal. He departed on a free transfer in the summer and will continue his career in Spain.
On Thursday, Girona also confirmed the signing of Donny van de Beek, who has cost the club only €500k to sign from Manchester United. There are bonuses and a sell on clause included too.
The midfielder has had a torrid time since joining the English side from Ajax back in 2020 for a fee around €45 million. Injuries have hampered his progress but also a lack of form too. He has been loaned to Everton and Eintracht Frankfurt without success.
Van de Beek has now signed a deal until the summer of 2028 and becomes a teammate of Daley Blind. Girona will be playing in the Champions League next season so Van de Beek has a chance of getting his career back on track with the Spanish side.