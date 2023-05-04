Donny van de Beek has given a positive update about his return from injury.
The midfielder is currently recovering from knee surgery which is expected to keep him out until the start of next season.
Speaking to the Manchester United website, Van de Beek confirmed that he is kicking a ball again, “I can do almost anything again. We are on track. No more pain. So that’s positive.
“Every day I get closer to returning to the field. I can not wait.”
Van de Beek is working closely with experienced physiotherapist John Davin on his recovery. Davin added that Van de Beek is on schedule to make his return for next season.