Pavlidis may depart AZ for Ger... According to BILD, AZ Alkmaar striker Vangelis Pavlidis is a ...

Barcelona interested in signin... According to Sport, Barcelona is interested in signing Joel Veltman ...

Slot remains a top candidate f... According to ESPN, Feyenoord head coach Arne Slot is very ...

Feyenoord interested in Van de... According to De Telegraaf, Toulouse midfielder Branco van den Boomen ...

The Eredivisie battle for Euro... A horror scenario for Ajax is looming now after the ...

Aston Villa in the chase for K... According to The Mirror, Aston Villa are one of the ...