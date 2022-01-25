According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Crystal Palace and Valencia are both interested in signing Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek on loan.
The midfielder is in a hopeless situation at Manchester United and is looking for a loan move away before the transfer window slams shut next week.
According to Fabrizio Romano, Crystal Palace and Valencia are both looking to bring the Dutch international in on loan in the coming days. Manchester United would refuse any options to make the deal permanent.
Van de Beek has only made eight appearances in the Premier League this season and the former Ajax star is looking for more game time as he looks to get back into Louis van Gaal’s plans.