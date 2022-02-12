Donny van de Beek has been praised for his performance in Everton’s 3-0 victory over Leeds United on Saturday.
After being a substitute in the 3-1 loss to Newcastle United in midweek, Van de Beek made his first start in the important clash with fellow strugglers Leeds United.
Van de Beek impressed as Everton eased to a comfortable 3-0 victory which eases their relegation feats. The Dutchman played the full 90 minutes of the clash.
Afterward, head coach Frank Lampard was full of praise for the midfielder, telling his press conference, “I think he was fantastic.
“To play in a home game with so much calm, work ethic and intelligence is amazing. This is why I was so eager to get him.”
Lampard also thinks there is more to come from the Netherlands international, “He’s a great asset and I think he’ll get even better.”
Very happy for him
What a reply from Donny. He was talking with his feet, his head…This is the way to do it. Simply move on, move up… and do it with your legs not your words. Good for him and Everton!