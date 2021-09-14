Young Boys stunned ten-man Manchester United 2-1 in Switzerland on Tuesday evening in what was another frustrating evening for Donny van de Beek.
Van de Beek was finally given his chance to shine on Tuesday as he was named in the starting line-up for the clash against Swiss champions Young Boys.
However, that chance only lasted 45 minutes before Van de Beek was hooked off at half-time by head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. At that point, Manchester United were 1-0 up through Cristiano Ronaldo, but Aaron Wan-Bissaka was sent off for a late challenge.
In the second half, Van de Beek watched on as Young Boys equalised through Moumi Ngamaleu before Jordan Siebatcheu popped up with a last-minute winner for the hosts.
Manchester United starts the Champions League group stages with a defeat and have tough games against Atalanta Bergamo and Villarreal to come.
Van der Beek needs to leave MU because he is too good an offensive midfielder to be wasted by a MEDIOCRE COACH. A team like Arsenal or Leeds would be better suited for his talent or any top team in La Liga. It is a shame what they are doing to him.