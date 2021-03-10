Donny van de Beek is still not fit and will miss Manchester United’s clash with AC Milan in the Europa League.
The midfielder has missed the last two Premier League games through injury and is still not fit enough to take his place in the squad for Thursday’s first-leg clash with AC Milan.
It has been a frustrating season so far for the Dutch midfielder, who made the move to Old Trafford from Ajax last summer. He has only been a bit-part player in his first season, making only 13 appearances in the Premier League, mostly as a substitute.
It is unclear whether Van de Beek will now be fit enough to take part in the Netherlands squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Turkey, Latvia, and Gibraltar. Frank de Boer will finalise his squad next week.