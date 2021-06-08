Donny van de Beek will play no part at Euro 2020 after the Netherlands midfielder picked up an injury.
Van de Beek missed the win over Georgia on Sunday and was then seen training alongside Matthijs de Ligt, who has a groin issue.
On Tuesday, Ons Oranje have confirmed that Van de Beek has been ruled out of the tournament and will now leave the Netherlands training camp.
It is a major blow for the Manchester United midfielder, who was hoping to have a positive tournament after a tough season domestically.
Frank de Boer will not call-up a replacement for the 24-year-old.