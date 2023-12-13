According to transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, Donny van de Beek is closing in on a loan deal to Eintracht Frankfurt.
Van de Beek has been frozen out at Manchester United and is set to depart the Premier League side when the transfer window opens in January.
According to Fabrizio Romano, Eintracht Frankfurt are leading the race to sign the Dutch international on a loan deal. Talks are advancing between Manchester United and Eintracht Frankfurt with Van de Beek keen on the move.
La Liga leaders Girona are also interested but Frankfurt have stormed ahead.