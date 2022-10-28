Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag will give Donny van de Beek more playing time in the coming weeks before the World Cup.
The Dutch international has had a frustrating campaign so far after suffering an injury, but he made his comeback in the Europa League win over Sheriff on Thursday.
Speaking at his press conference on Friday, Erik ten Hag said on Van de Beek, “He’s been out for a long time, so I’m glad I was able to give him a few minutes. You need that to get back in shape. We need him, as well as Harry Maguire, in the coming weeks. Because if you analyze the season so far, you know that he would have had his chance if he had been available.”
Ten Hag knows exactly what Van de Beek will bring, “We need goals and I know that Donny can get into scoring position. But he is also very good at the defensive transition.”
The 25-year-old is in his third season with Manchester United and managed only four appearances so far this campaign.