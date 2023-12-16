According to Sky Germany, Donny van de Beek’s loan move from Manchester United to Eintracht Frankfurt should be wrapped up shortly.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
As originally reported by Fabrizio Romano, it appears that Eintracht Frankfurt have seen off competition to seal the loan move of Van de Beek.
Sky Germany adds that the move should be announced before the transfer window officially opens on the 1st of January. A medical is planned in for next week.
After being frozen out at Manchester United, Van de Beek was certain to depart the club in January and Germany is the destination. It will be an initial loan but Sky Germany are reporting that there will be a clause to make it permanent for less than €10 million.