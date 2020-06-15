Van de Beek unlikely to join R... De Telegraaf chief of football Valentijn Driessen has told Veronica ...

Kokcu doesn’t want to le... Orkun Kökcü wants to stay with Feyenoord next season but ...

Six Dutchmen in the running fo... Tuttosport has announced the 100 nominees for this year's Goldenboy ...

Lukkien rejects approach from ... Dick Lukkien has rejected an approach from FC Twente and ...

Huntelaar stays at Ajax for an... Klaas Jan Huntelaar has signed a new one-year contract to ...

Heracles Almelo sign Burgzorg ... Heracles Almelo have confirmed the permanent signing of Delano Burgzorg ...

NEC sign Sparta attacker NEC Nijmegen has completed the signing of Sparta Rotterdam forward ...