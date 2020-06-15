De Telegraaf chief of football Valentijn Driessen has told Veronica Inside that it is very unlikely that Donny van de Beek will be joining Real Madrid this summer.
Real Madrid reportedly agreed a €50 million fee with Ajax earlier in the year, with personal terms also sorted with the midfielder. Only a medical is standing in the way but Real Madrid have now gone cold on the deal.
Driessen told Veronica Inside, “I now hear that Real Madrid is backtracking. The chance that he will go to Real Madrid is nil.
“The transfer fee was fixed. He was allowed to go for fifty million. In fact, everything was agreed. It was only about the medical examination.”
However, financial issues are now scuppering the deal with Real Madrid spending millions on renovating the Bernabeu.
Manchester United are also being linked with a summer move for the 23-year-old.