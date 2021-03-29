According to Voetbal International, Erwin van de Looi may be set to extend his contract as Netherlands U21 head coach.
Van de Looi is currently with the Netherlands U21 squad in Hungary preparing for the final European Championship group game against the hosts on Tuesday.
The Jong Oranje boss has been criticised for his tactics during the tournament which has seen Netherlands draw with Romania and Germany, both 1-1, so far. However, the KNVB are happy with Van de Looi’s performance so far and talks have already taken place over a new deal.
According to Voetbal International, Van de Looi’s new contract would take him to the European Championships in 2023. The tournament is important with Olympics places up for grabs.