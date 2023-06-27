Netherlands U21 head coach Erwin van de Looi does not blame himself for the group stage exit at the European Championships.
After draws with Belgium and Portugal, Netherlands needed to beat Georgia on Tuesday to progress. However, despite 26 shots on goal, they only managed a 1-1 draw which sends Jong Oranje home.
Speaking to NOS, Van de Looi said, This is not only a disappointment for me, but for the whole team. I think we had so many chances to win the game. In the end, they shot once on target. But if you don’t score enough, you go home.”
Van de Looi puts no blame on himself for the exit, “I don’t blame myself, we tried everything. We brought wingers, more people in the box, really did everything. If you look at how we start, how many chances we get, what else can you do?”
Van de Looi blames two errors at the tournament, “We didn’t do two things right this tournament. We conceded a goal out of the blue against Portugal, today too. That’s the story, I think. This is no less light. In the end we could make it easier for ourselves by scoring.”
Van de Looi now departs his role and Michael Reiziger steps in to take over.