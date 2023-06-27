PEC Zwolle has a new head coac... PEC Zwolle has announced that Johnny Jansen is their new ...

Slot wins Rinus Michels Award For the second year running, Feyenoord head coach Arne Slot ...

RKC Waalwijk announces double ... RKC Waalwijk has strengthened their attack with the signings of ...

Utrecht announces Iqbal signin... Utrecht has confirmed the signing of Manchester United midfielder Zidane ...

Van de Ven responds to Tottenh... Micky van de Ven has seen the rumours that Tottenham ...

Kluivert joins Bournemouth Bournemouth has announced the signing of Justin Kluivert from AS ...

RC Lens confirms Spierings arr... RC Lens has officially confirmed the signing of Dutch midfielder ...