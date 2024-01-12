The Eredivisie returned from its winter break with Heracles Almelo defeating RKC Waalwijk 2-1.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
Erwin van de Looi is the new head coach of Heracles and his side began the year in 16th spot, while RKC was only spot above them.
In the 35th minute, Heracles were awarded a penalty after Aaron Meijers handled in the box and Emil Hansson made it 1-0.
Plastic cups were thrown on the pitch which caused a delay to the clash. When the game resumed, RKC almost equalised but Chris Lokesa was denied by Michael Brouwer’s face.
Ten minutes into the second half, RKC got a penalty for another handball and Michiel Kramer made it 1-1. However, Heracles quickly restored their lead as Jetro Willems crossed for Mario Engels to net the winning goal.
The victory moves Heracles up to 12th, while RKC is now in 16th spot.