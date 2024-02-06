Nobody has clocked a faster speed in the Premier League this season than Dutch centre-back Micky van de Ven.

The Dutchman has been widely praised for his performances since joining Tottenham Hotspur in the summer from Wolfsburg.

Van de Ven’s pace has been a main topic of praise and now data shared by the BBC and Sky Sports show that the Dutch international is the quickest player in the league.

Van de Ven clocked a top speed of 37.38 kilometers per hour, while fellow Dutchman Tahith Chong was tenth with 36.37 kilometers per hour.




