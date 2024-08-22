Sepp van den Berg has departed Liverpool for Brentford for a fee around €29 million.
The centre-back was linked with PSV Eindhoven for a long time but they could not afford the transfer fee. Bayer Leverkusen were willing to match the fee, but Van den Berg has opted for Brentford.
The 22-year-old has signed a contract until the summer of 2029 with Brentford, who are paying a fee up to €29 million. A part of the fee will go to PEC Zwolle.
Van den Berg has previously played on loan with Preston North End, Schalke 04 and 1. FSV Mainz 05. He will now have the chance to impress in the Premier League.