Mainz 05 has confirmed the signing of Liverpool centre-back Sepp van den Berg on a season-long loan deal.
The centre-back was linked with a move to Ajax on Thursday morning but the Amsterdam club can forget about the former PEC Zwolle talent returning to the Netherlands.
Mainz 05 has confirmed Van den Berg’s arrival on a loan deal for next season but they add that there is a possibility of a longer collaboration.
Van den Berg has previously been on loan with Preston North End and Schalke 04. He managed only nine Bundesliga appearances for Schalke 04 last season after a serious injury.