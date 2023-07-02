According to Voetbal International, Middlesbrough are set to sign Rav van den Berg from PEC Zwolle.
The 18-year-old centre-back is coming into the final year of his deal with PEC Zwolle meaning the club needs to sell him in order to receive a fee.
According to VI, AS Roma and Burnley were interested, but it is Middlesbrough that will win the race for the younger brother of Sepp van den Berg, who is with Liverpool.
Van den Berg has made 32 appearances for the PEC Zwolle first team since making his debut at the age of 16.