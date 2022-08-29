According to The Athletic, young Dutch defender Sepp van den Berg will join Schalke 04 on a season-long loan deal.

Van den Berg has appeared on the bench for Liverpool so far this season but the club has been planning to loan him out once again.

A move to Blackburn Rovers seemed likely, but the Athletic is now reporting that the centre-back will join Bundesliga side Schalke 04.

The former PEC Zwolle defender has spent the last season-and-a-half on loan with Championship side Preston North End, but the chance to play in the top flight of Germany is an excellent opportunity for the Netherlands U21 international.




