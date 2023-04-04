Branco van den Boomen is enjoying life at Toulouse but he is also open to a move in the summer and the Eredivisie is an option.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The 27-year-old is excelling in Ligue 1 with Toulouse and has contributed five goals and eight assists so far.
Van den Boomen;s contract is up in the summer and he is being linked with a free transfer move away from France.
Speaking to Rondo on Ziggo Sport, Van den Boomen said, “I am very comfortable with Toulouse. My family is happy here, so it suits me better too. Then it feels good for me to play here, I’m really enjoying myself at this club.
“We are in talks with Toulouse, but we also keep an eye on other clubs and other countries. I’m ‘in my prime’, I want to know where my ceiling is now. I think every footballer wants that. I think my ceiling is even higher. Maybe at Toulouse, because they also want to go up, but maybe also at another club.”
Would a return to Eindhoven with PSV be an option for the former FC Eindhoven star? “I would like it, I have always had a warm heart for that club. But Joey Veerman and I are kind of the same type of players, I don’t know if it fits. We will see. The top three in the Netherlands, I think that’s a step up compared to Ligue 1. Also as far as Oranje is concerned.”
On his chances of playing for the Netherlands, he concluded, “You’ll start thinking about it, yes. If I were invited, it would be a sensation for someone who played in the Eerste Divisie three or four years ago. I hope so, all players dream of it of course.”