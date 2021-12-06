Belgian side KRC Genk has sacked Dutch head coach John van den Brom.
Genk is currently sitting 8th in the league and have not won any of their last eight games in all competitions.
The 1-1 draw against 10-man KV Mechelen at the weekend is the final straw for the Genk board who sacked Van den Brom on Monday.
Genk released a statement reading, “The club management has made this decision because the results are not in line with the qualities of the squad and the ambitions we have expressed together this season. We thank John for what he has achieved for the club and wish him every success in the future.”
The 55-year-old departed Utrecht to take on the role of Genk head coach in 2020 but his spell in Belgium is now over.