Erwin van de Looi has explained why he decided to leave Mohamed Ihattaren out of his Netherlands U21 squad for the European Championships.
Ihattaren was part of the provisional squad, but the PSV youngster was left out of the final squad announced on Monday by head coach Erwin van de Looi.
Speaking to ANP, Van de Looi said, “He was not in the pre-selection for nothing. We have a short preparation time. The players arrive on Sunday and Monday and then we have to be there immediately.”
“Ihattaren has not yet participated in the Dutch Juniors. There is also a lot of competition in his position. With Noa Lang, Ferdi Kadioglu, Dani de Wit, Cody Gakpo, and Javairô Dilrosun we are strongly represented and Justin Kluivert could also play there.
“Mo is a talented player, but I have to make choices.”
Van de Looi spoke with Roger Schmidt, but says that did not influence his decision, “The conversations with the club trainers are not decisive, in the end I decide who I select.”