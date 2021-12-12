Edwin van der Sar has denied that Ajax are interested in signing Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson.
Reports in England last week stated that Ajax was looking to sign Henderson on loan in January but Van der Sar has rubbished those stories.
Speaking on Rondo, Van der Sar said Ajax have no interest in Henderson and added, “I’ve heard nowadays you can pay €2 thousand a month and hire media agencies to throw out nice stories about players into the world.
“I’m talking about social media, so to speak. You are continuously linked to players, whether they come from South America or Eastern Europe. But no, this makes no sense,”
Van der Sar also spoke of the situation surrounding Andre Onana, “It’s really sad how it turned out, actually. He walks out the door so transfer-free, without us as Ajax being to blame. We have sat with him several times to extend his contract, including during the suspension. It has come to nothing and it hurts me personally. This is going to hurt the club too. Whether I am disappointed in him? Yes. After the arbitration case, you also expect something in return.”