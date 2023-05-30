Edwin van der Sar has resigned from his role as general manager of Ajax.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The 52-year-old has been with Ajax since 2012 in various different roles and he was praised for his work alongside Marc Overmars and Erik ten Hag.
However, after a turbulent campaign, in which Ajax finished third and without a trophy, Van der Sar has decided to step down.
Speaking to the Ajax website, “There is not one thing I can point to as to why I am leaving. There is constant pressure on you. At some point it’s enough and then you have to ask yourself if I can bring what I want to bring, or if I have to let other people do that. Is the cake finished? Yes, maybe. I’ve talked about that before with my wife and people around me.
“Of course you prefer to say goodbye with a trophy or something beautiful. It has not become what we hoped and perhaps expected. That hurts. Not only with me, but with everyone who has a warm heart for Ajax. It’s fine this way. I am happy that I was able to contribute to the development of Ajax. I had to make this decision for myself and my environment. It is up to the management team to take the next steps. I have every confidence that they will.”
Ajax will now search for a new general manager and they are still looking for a new head coach too.