Edwin van der Sar is set to extend his contract as general director of Ajax until the summer of 2025.
Van der Sar’s current deal ends in 2023 but the club have announced that the contract will be extended until 2025. It will be made official after the next shareholder meeting which takes place in November.
Van der Sar has been part of the Ajax management team since the end of 2012. He started as director of marketing in Amsterdam, and four years later he became general director.
Speaking to the club website, Van der Sar said, “I have experienced a lot at Ajax in the past ten years. In those years we have grown with the club in many areas. The international reputation has increased enormously thanks to the performances of our first team. There is a fantastic organization behind it that makes that possible.”