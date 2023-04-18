Rafael van der Vaart sees a lot of potential in Ryan Gravenberch and thinks the midfielder should return to Ajax on loan.
Gravenberch departed Ajax for Bayern Munich in the summer but the midfielder has been left frustrated by a lack of playing time. He is now being linked with Liverpool.
Speaking to Ziggo Sport, Van der Vaart believes Gravenberch should return to Amsterdam, “I’ve always said it: left way too early. It would be good for him to let himself be rented out and go back to Ajax. You have to play, play football!”
The program discussed the difference between Gravenberch and Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham. Van der Vaart believes the Dutchman is better in every way, “One step lower and always playing, that’s the difference. Gravenberch is better than Bellingham, in everything.”