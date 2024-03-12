Rafael van der Vaart believes Donyell Malen has the potential to be one of the best players in the world.
Van der Vaart was a guest on the talkshow Rondo and he discussed the Dutch international, who will come up against PSV in the Champions League for Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday.
The former midfielder believes Malen could be amongst the best players in the world, if he had more belief in himself, “I like him so much.
lI’ve said it before: it seems like he doesn’t believe. The question I actually want to ask him is: do you want to become the best player in the world? Because he really has everything to become one. I am really one hundred percent convinced of that.
“I almost want to grab him by his throat. I really see in him a mega talent. It annoys me that he doesn’t get everything out of it. I see a potential that no one has.”
The 25-year-old has scored 13 times for Dortmund this season.