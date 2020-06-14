Rafael van der Vaart isn’t sure that Real Madrid is the right club for Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek.
It is clear that Real Madrid have the first option on van de Beek, having agreed a €50 million deal with Ajax, while personal terms are also reportedly done. However, they are holding off giving the green light to the transfer, and Manchester United are now being linked with the midfielder.
Speaking to Studio Sport, former Real Madrid midfielder Rafael van der Vaart doesn’t think the Spanish club are right for van de Beek.
He said, “His transfer to Real Madrid does not seem to get off the ground. Real is really a difficult club. I would think it would be a shame if he is not allowed to play there. That is of no use to us with the Dutch national team.
“It would be better for him to go to a club that has a bit more feeling for players and a slightly clearer idea with him. But then you must say ‘no’ to that beautiful white shirt,”
Van de Beek should head to Germany in Van der Vaart’s opinion, “I would think Bayern Munich is a very nice club for him, just like Borussia Dortmund.”