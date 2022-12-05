The Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk has stressed that Argentina are more than just Lionel Messi ahead of the World Cup quarter-final clash.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The Netherlands will clash with Argentina for a place in the World Cup semi-finals on Friday evening.
Speaking to De Telegraaf, Virgil van Dijk said on the game, “I think we have shown against all kinds of countries what we are capable of under this national coach.”
Van Dijk has praised Lionel Messi but knows it is not just him that they need to stop, “He is one of the best players of all time. It is an honour to play against him. But it is not me against him, or the Netherlands against him, but the Netherlands against Argentina. And they have many more players who are world-class .”
Frenkie de Jong agrees, “I think we are ready for any opponent. Argentina is one of the favourites. But it doesn’t really matter. We are too,”
I really hope our team can finally put together the performance they are capable of!