Virgil van Dijk finally returned to the pitch on Thursday as Liverpool lost 4-3 to Hertha Berlin.
On the 17th of October, Van Dijk suffered a serious knee injury in the clash with Everton, which kept him out for the rest of the season and the European Championships.
After 285 days out, Van Dijk returned to the pitch as a second half substitute in Liverpool’s friendly with Hertha Berlin on Thursday evening. The clash finished 4-3 to Hertha Berlin, who had Javairo Dilrosun and Deyovaisio Zeefuik in their squad.
Van Dijk will now be looking to add more minutes in the coming weeks before the start of the Premier League season.