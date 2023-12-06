Virgil van Dijk scored the opener as Liverpool defeated Sheffield United 2-0 on Wednesday evening.
Jurgen Klopp began with Van Dijk and Cody Gakpo in his eleven as Ryan Gravenberch was dropped to the bench.
Liverpool didn’t get off to a fast start but the opener came in the 37th minute when a corner was met by Virgil van Dijk and he fired a low strike into the net.
That remained the only goal until the fourth minute of stoppage time when Dominik Szoboszlai sealed the victory. Gravenberch did come on for Gakpo with four minutes remaining.
Liverpool remains second and only two points off Arsenal at the top.