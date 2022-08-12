Netherlands international Virgil van Dijk is one of the nominees for the 2022 Ballon d’Or.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
France Football announced the 30-man shortlist for the award on Friday, which for the first time since 2005 did not include Lionel Messi.
There is only one Dutchman on the list and that is Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk, while Sebastien Haller is up for the award after his excellent season for Ajax. The striker is now with Borussia Dortmund but is out for months after being diagnosed with testicular cancer.
The winner will be announced later this year.