Virgil van Dijk has placed 16th in the Ballon d’Or list for 2022.
The Liverpool centre-back is the highest-ranked Dutchman on the list this year and he finishes just outside the top 15.
Van Dijk finishes ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo, who is 20th, while Luis Diaz (Liverpool), Casemiro (Manchester United) and Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus) are also just behind the Dutch international.
Karim Benzema and Robert Lewandowski are among the frontrunners to take the top prize this year, along with Erling Haaland.