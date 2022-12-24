L’Equipe have named their team of the year and there was a spot for one Dutchman.
Van Dijk led Liverpool to the Champions League final last season and lifted the FA Cup and League cup.
This season, Van Dijk has been criticised for some of his performances and Marco van Basten also had harsh words for the Netherlands captain at the World Cup. Netherlands reached the quarter-finals before going out to Argentina. Van Dijk was one of the players to miss a penalty in the shootout.
However, L’Equipe have still included Van Dijk in their team of the year and he partners Josko Gvardiol at the back. Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, Karim Benzema and Kevin De Bruyne also make the XI.