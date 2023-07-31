Virgil van Dijk has been named the new captain of Liverpool following the departure of Jordan Henderson.
Following Jordan Henderson’s departure to Saudi Arabia, Liverpool was on the lookout for a new captain and they have quickly appointed Van Dijk.
Speaking to the club website, Van Dijk said, “Of course, I am captain of the Netherlands. That was also a great honor and caused a moment of pride. But to be captain of Liverpool is something I have no words for. I’m going to do everything I can to make everyone proud and happy.”
Van Dijk joined Liverpool back in 2018 and has since made 222 appearances for the club.