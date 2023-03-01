Virgil van Dijk scored as Liverpool defeated Wolves 2-0 at Anfield on Wednesday evening.
Jurgen Klopp decided to start with Diego Jota through the middle which meant Cody Gakpo dropped to the bench, but Virgil van Dijk started in the defence.
The game was 0-0 until the 73rd minute with Virgil van Dijk rising to head in a Jota cross to put Liverpool in front.
Gakpo then appeared from the bench and moments later, Konstatinos Tsimikas set up Mohamed Salah to seal a much-needed victory for Liverpool.