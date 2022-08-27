Virgil van Dijk was among the scorers as Liverpool hammered Bournemouth 9-0 on Saturday afternoon.
Liverpool went into the clash without a win yet this season but they raced into a 2-0 lead within six minutes thanks to Luis Diaz and Harvey Elliot.
Marcos Senesi began in the Bournemouth defence but he was powerless to prevent Liverpool adding further goals through Trent-Alexander Arnold and Robert Firmino. Virgil van Dijk then headed in a fifth just before the break.
A minute into the second half, Chris Mepham netted an own goal and Liverpool kept pushing. Firmino, Fabio Carvalho and Diaz all scored more as Liverpool finished the game with 9-0 goals.
It equals the record score for a Premier League game and Liverpool have now climbed to 9th. Bournemouth are 16th and have a -14 goal difference.