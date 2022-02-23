Virgil van Dijk scored as Liverpool hammered Leeds United 6-0 on Wednesday evening.
Liverpool went into the game knowing a win would move them back to within three points of league leaders Manchester City.
The hosts, who had Van Dijk in their starting eleven had no problem with struggling Leeds United on Wednesday with two Mohamed Salah penalties and a Joel Matip strike putting them 3-0 up at the break.
In the second half, Sadio Mane scored twice before Van Dijk got himself on the scoresheet in the 93rd minute with a header from a corner.
Liverpool now close the gap on the top, while Leeds United are in trouble towards the bottom of the table. Patrick Struijk played the 90 minutes while Crysencio Summerville was an unused substitute.