Virgil van Dijk is stepping up his recovery from a serious knee injury as he hopes to return before the end of the season.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The 29-year-old suffered a serious knee injury back in October and a return before the end of the season is uncertain.
Van Dijk’s participation at the European Championships is also uncertain and he is racing against the clock to be fit in time. Frank de Boer said to Voetbal International that he would only select the centre-back if he was playing again for Liverpool.
On Monday, the Oranje captain posted a video on social media sharing an update on his progress. Van Dijk is back training with a ball.
Get well soon VVD