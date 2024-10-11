Virgil van Dijk saw red as The Netherlands were held to a 1-1 draw by Hungary.
Ronald Koeman decided to hand Quinten Timber his first start for Oranje, while Micky van de Ven was left-back and Joshua Zirkzee began up front.
After a minutes silence for Johan Neeskens, the Netherlands began with a lot of possession without ever creating a chance.
The best opportunity early on fell to the hosts after a short corner but the post prevented the Netherlands falling behind. However, in the 32nd minute, the ball was lost in midfield and Zsolt Nagy crossed for an unmarked Roland Sallai to slot in at the back post.
Before the break, the Netherlands were awarded an indirect free kick in the Hungary box. Cody Gakpo took the shot but it was weak and kept out by the hosts goalkeeper.
In the second half, the Netherlamds continued to create chances but the finishing touch wasn’t there. Zirkzee was too slow to tap in a cut back from Denzel Dumfries while the full back wasn’t found when Reijnders got in on goal.
Koeman eventually made a triple change with fifteen minutes left but that plan went out the window when Virgil van Dijk was sent off in the 79th minute. The captain saw his first yellow for dissent and then stopped a Hungary attack with a barge that earned him his red.
However, the Netherlands would equalise as Dumfries headed in a free kick. From that point, Oranje sat back and they held on for a point.
Not a great result or performance for the Netherlands and they must improve in Germany on Monday evening.