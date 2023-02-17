Virgil van Dijk could make his return for Liverpool in their clash with Newcastle United on Saturday.
The centre-back has been out injured since the 2nd of January but was an unused substitute in the win over Everton last Monday.
Speaking at his press conference, Jurgen Klopp was asked if Van Dijk was ready to return against Newcastle and he said, “I think so.
“Yesterday he looked absolutely ready, and today I think he will look the same. And then we make a decision.”