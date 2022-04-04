Virgil van Dijk has said he was shocked to hear that Louis van Gaal was suffering from prostate cancer.
Van Gaal confirmed on RTL program Humberto on Sunday that he had been receiving treatment for prostate cancer.
Speaking at his press conference before Liverpool’s Champions League cash with Benfica, Van Dijk said on his Oranje boss, “It was a big shock to hear that he is ill.
“I sent him a message after the interview. As a group, we are there for him, if he needs us. I hope that at the end of this year we can make it an unforgettable world championship for him too.”
On the fact that Van Gaal received treatment after the recent Netherlands training sessions, Van Dijk said, “It says a lot about him. He’s not someone who needs a lot of compassion. That’s just how he is.”