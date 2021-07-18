Virgil van Dijk has strongly denied a report that he is leading a player revolt against the appointment of Louis van Gaal as Netherlands head coach.
The KNVB are hoping to appoint Van Gaal as Netherlands head coach for a third time and talks are ongoing with the 69-year-old.
On Saturday evening, the English newspaper The Mirror came out with a report that Virgil van Dijk was leading a player revolt against the appointment. This report stated that a group of players were angry about the possible arrival of Van Gaal and added they prefer Henk ten Cate as the replacement for Frank de Boer.
Taking to Twitter, Van Dijk slammed the report as “Completely false.”
The KNVB are pushing forward with Van Gaal and are currently working on a deal for the former Manchester United and Barcelona head coach. The appointment of his assistants is said to be holding up the announcement.