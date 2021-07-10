Mike van Duinen has joined the Greek side OFI Crete on a free transfer.
Van Duinen was available on a free transfer after leaving PEC Zwolle at the start of the month, and he has now signed a three-year deal in Greece.
At OFI Crete, Van Duinen becomes a teammate of fellow Dutchmen Luc Castaignos, Jonthan de Guzman and Boy Waterman.
The striker takes his second adventure abroad after a spell in Germany with Fortuna Dusseldorf. He played in the Netherlands for PEC Zwolle, Excelsior, ADO Den Haag, and Roda JC.