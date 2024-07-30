According to Voetbal International, Jason van Duiven is set to depart PSV Eindhoven for Lommel SK.
Lommel SK is part of the City Group which is owned by Manchester City and they play in the second tier of the Belgian pyramid.
According to Voetbal International, Van Duiven has indicated to PSV Eindhoven that he wants to make the move to Lommel SK as his playing time chances at the Philips Stadion are low.
A transfer is not yet completed and negotiations are still ongoing between the two clubs over a fee. Van Duiven even played for Jong PSV in a 4-3 win over Anderlecht’s U23’s on Tuesday.
The 19-year-old had an unsuccessful loan period at Almere City last season in which he failed to net.