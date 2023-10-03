Louis van Gaal will assist the supervisory board at Ajax.
Van Gaal was head coach of Ajax in the early 90’s and helped the club win the Champions League. He then served as a technical director later on.
Due to his health, Van Gaal did not want to accept a new permanent role in Amsterdam but the club confirmed on Tuesday that he will act as an adviser to the supervisory board.
Van Gaal told the club website, “I would like to help Ajax. My life largely takes place in Portugal and that can be combined well with this role as an external advisor. I am happy to put my football knowledge at the service of the supervisory board, especially if Leo van Wijk and Michael van Praag have been appointed. The sporting path upwards must be started and we can and must all contribute to this.”
Van Gaal will fill the role left by supervisory board member Jan van Halst.