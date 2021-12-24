Netherlands boss Louis van Gaal believes that his side can win the World Cup next year.
Back in 2014, Van Gaal led Netherlands to third place at the World Cup, and before the tournament he said, “If we follow my path, we have a chance.”
Asked by Algemeen Dagblad if he still believes that ahead of next year, Van Gaal said, “Yes, I think so. It’s seen as arrogance to say that, but as a trainer it comes down to two essential things: leadership qualities and insight into the game and characters of players. I can hardly say I don’t have that, I have both.
“And check my curriculum. I have won prizes at all the clubs where I have worked. Why shouldn’t that be possible with the Dutch national team? Of course, I believe in that.”
Van Gaal believes the current squad is stronger than the one he had in 2014, except in one area, “In defense and in midfield, yes. Viewed across the board, this selection is also stronger. But not at the front: Robin van Persie and Arjen Robben were of exceptional quality. Yet my belief is that in 2022 we will become stronger with a different way of playing, I call it 1-3-4-3 or 1-3-4-1-2, than we are now in 1-4-3-3. that we can surprise.”